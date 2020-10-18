Lock Haven, Pa. – The Pa. State System of Higher Education is making moves to consolidate six of its schools into two.

The decision would impact Lock Haven, Mansfield, Bloomsburg, Clarion, California and Edinoboro universities, according to an Inquirer report.

Lock Haven, Mansfield, and Bloomsburg would integrate into one school in the east; Clarion, California, and Edinboro would integrate into one school in the west, the Inquirer said.

The campuses would retain their identities and locations but operate with one staff and budget, and Daniel Greenstein reportedly told the board of governors.

Integration would address the schools' shrinking enrollments but result in higher class sizes and fewer faculty advisers, the Inquirer reported.

The integration also would put an estimated 300 members of the faculty union out of work, according to the Inquirer.

“We knew this was coming,” said Steven Crawford, vice chair of the council of trustees at Mansfield, told the Inquirer. “We believe the difficult parts are to come, but we’re encouraged.”