Bloomsburg, Pa. -- COVID-19 financial assistance continues into the 2021 college season. All enrolled students of Bloomsburg University will receive assistance, but the amount varies.

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania is set to receive $10.7 million in federal funding in the form of block grants and special conditions awards. The funding is part of the American Rescue Plan and Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III (HEERF III).

The Federal Government provides significant discretion on how to award the emergency financial aid grants to students; however, it clearly articulates that institutions are expected to prioritize students with exceptional needs.

These grants may be used for any component of a student's cost of attendance or for emergency costs that arise due to coronavirus, such as tuition, food, housing, health care, or child care.

The grants will range from $200 to $1,250 for the fall 2021 semester and will be based on expected family contribution (EFC) per submitted FAFSAs. Students with no submitted FAFSA will receive $200.

A portion of the funding will be set aside to fund special conditions awards for students with emergency needs related to the pandemic that may arise during the academic year.



