Cleveland, Ohio - Becca Cubbler (Royersford, Pa./Spring-Ford) , who just completed her four-year career with the Bloomsburg University women's swimming team this past season, has been named the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) Atlantic Region Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year for 2019-20.

Cubbler wrapped up a sensational four-year career with the Huskies by earning three All-American honors at the 2020 NCAA Division II National Championships.

The senior placed tenth in the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:02.63 in the only event she was able to compete in at the championships. However, based on adjusted criteria announced following the cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cubbler earned two more All-American nods in the events she was also invited to participate in, finishing 11th in the 500-yard freestyle (4:53.82) and 16th in the 1650-yard freestyle (17:00.21). Before the NCAAs, Cubbler won her first career individual title at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) championships after finishing first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:51.14).

Also, at this past year's conference championships, Cubbler was a six-time All-PSAC honoree after winning the 200-yard freestyle and finishing second in the 500-yard freestyle, 1000-yard freestyle, and 1650-yard freestyle. She also was a part of the 800-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard medley relay teams that finished third at the conference meet.

Cubbler graduates as one of the top swimmers in program history. She wraps up her brilliant career as a six-time All-American, an 18-time All-PSAC honoree, a two-time PSAC Champion, and competed at the NCAA Division II National Championships in each of her four seasons. She also owns six school records - the 200-yard freestyle, the 500-yard freestyle, the 1000-yard freestyle, the 400-yard medley relay, the 400-yard freestyle relay, and the 800-yard freestyle relay.

Out of the pool, Cubbler finished as a four-time D2 ADA Scholar-Athlete, a four-time PSAC Scholar-Athlete, a three-time NCAA Academic All-American, a two-time College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) First Team Academic All-American®, and a two-time member of the PSAC Winter Top Ten list. She also was named the PSAC's Pete Nevins Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year following the conclusion of the 2019-20 academic year. Cubbler was the third student-athlete ever from Bloomsburg - male or female - to garner the conference's highest postseason individual honor.

Cubbler, an early childhood education and special education major, finished out her four-year career with a 3.91 cumulative GPA.