Bloomsburg, Pa. -- The spring semester at Bloomsburg University will begin on Monday, February 1, 2021, and feature three sessions within the semester. Classes will be offered in a traditional 14-week semester as well as two seven-week sessions. The University will forgo the traditional spring break and will end the spring semester on May 7, with spring graduation scheduled for Saturday, May 15.

Across all three spring sessions, BU will offer approximately 60% of its classes remotely, 15% blended, and 25% in-person. BU’s plan will continue to follow the guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, the PA Department of Health, the PA Department of Education, and the Office of the Chancellor of the State System.

“My sincere thank you to our students – and their families and supporters – as we continue to navigate an unusual time in the life of our University,” said BU President Bashar Hanna. “In August, we had high hopes as we welcomed our students back to campus for in-person learning. Unfortunately, we had to pivot to remote learning when the total of positive COVID-19 cases rose to a concerning level. To the credit of our students, faculty, and staff, they transitioned smoothly through the pivot, and they continue to persevere despite the challenging circumstances. I have every confidence that all our Huskies will reach the ultimate destination and walk across the stage on their graduation day.”