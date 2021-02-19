Bloomsburg, Pa. – The U.S. Census Bureau has lauded Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania as an invaluable member of the 2020 Census Community Partnership and Engagement Program, awarding the institution with a certificate.

The certificate reads, “We appreciate the effort you made in making the Partnership Program a success and helping achieve a successful 2020 Census.”

Assisting with the 2020 census were the Office of Civic Engagement, Residence Life, the Registrar, and BU’s affiliate housing partners.

“The decennial census is an important tool in determining the allocation of state and federal funds. As a public university and a key stakeholder in this community, it is part of our mission to ensure an accurate count that includes our students,” said Dan Knorr, BU’s director of external and government relations. “Many thanks to those here on our campus who worked tirelessly on this project to provide data to the U.S. Census Bureau."

As mandated by the U.S. Constitution, Article I, Section 2, every 10 years the U.S. census is to count every resident in the United States. The data collected by the census determines the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives (apportionment) and is also used to distribute billions in federal funds to local communities.