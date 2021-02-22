Bloomsburg, Pa. – Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania’s Department of Exercise is hosting a discussion titled, “The King of Supplements: Creatine for Health and Performance” on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at noon via this Zoom link.

The discussion will feature Scott Forbes, an associate professor in the Department of Physical Education Studies at Brandon University and an adjunct professor in the faculty of Kinesiology and Health Studies at the University of Regina, both located in Canada, who will inform participants in the session about how creatine supplements can impact muscle, bone, and brain health.

As a former athlete, Forbes learned that nutrition was crucial in enhancing his performance. After investigating several supplements over the years, creatine has proven itself to be the most beneficial to not only performance but also health in general.

“Creatine is not new in the scientific literature, but was first extracted from meat in 1832,” said Forbes. “It can improve muscle performance in a variety of ways. The most well-known effect is by increasing creatine within the muscle and providing more stored energy. Creatine also brings more carbohydrates into the muscle, which is important for high-intensity exercise (we all know eating pasta is a benefit when racing). Beyond muscle performance, creatine provides energy to the brain and appears to be particularly beneficial during times of stress (i.e. mental fatigue, sleep deprivation, or hypoxia).”

During his talk, Forbes will also share how his research examines various nutritional and exercise interventions to enhance performance or function in various populations.

Forbes has completed the International Olympic Committee diploma in sports nutrition and is a Canadian Society for Exercise Physiology Clinical Exercise Physiologist and Performance Specialist.

Bloomsburg University is one of 14 universities in Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education. We believe opportunity belongs to those who are ready to work for it and unafraid to do something great with it. But it's not just for us. As a Husky, every step you take pulls the whole pack forward. Serving approximately 8,200 students, BU offers comprehensive programs of study in five distinct colleges: College of Education, Zeigler College of Business, College of Liberal Arts, College of Science and Technology, and Honors College.