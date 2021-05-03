Bloomsburg, Pa. – Bloomsburg University held its in-person nursing pinning ceremony on Saturday, May 1, in the Haas Center for the Arts on campus. More than 80 students received a pin.

The first nursing pin or 'badge' in the United States was presented to the class of 1880. This badge was created by the first Nightingale School of Nursing at Bellevue Hospital. It symbolized vigilance, mercy, and relief of suffering. It also proved to be a lasting symbol of considerable pride for the nurse (Kalisch and Kalisch, 1986).

As with the first badge, each school of nursing created its own pin with its own unique meaning. The distinctive nursing pin of Bloomsburg University was designed by the students of the class of 1979, the first graduates of the nursing program.

The first part of the pin is its colors, maroon and gold, which represent the colors of Bloomsburg University.

The second part is the Nightingale flame which signifies enlightenment, new knowledge and new experiences.

The final part of B!oomsburg's nursing pin is the inscription "QUALITAE OED/CAT," which means dedicated to quality. These three parts of the nursing pin symbolize the accomplishments of Bloomsburg University nursing students. It signifies achievement, dedication and commitment to nursing.

Masking and social distancing were observed on campus during the ceremony on Saturday.