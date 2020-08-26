Bloomsburg, Pa. -- As of Aug. 24, Bloomsburg University is reporting that 39 students have tested positive for COVID-19.

The updated information was posted to Bloomsburg University's COVID-19 dashboard on Aug. 24. The last update, on Aug. 19 reported that 10 students tested positive for COVID.

The total number of cases reported at Bloomsburg is 50, with 49 students and one employee testing positive.

Any student who tests positive is asked to isolate. If they are on campus they have the option to move to an isolation dorm or return home. If the student is off campus they are asked to isolate and follow CDC guidelines.