Bloomsburg, Pa. – Members of the Bloomsburg University community have a new place on campus to retreat to for refuge from a busy day.

The Dr. Maryan G. McCormick Serenity Garden was dedicated on Sunday in a virtual event.

The Serenity Garden, located near the Haas Center for the Arts, was a gift from McCormick’s two sons, David and Douglas, and their families.

McCormick is the wife of former Bloomsburg University President James H. McCormick, who served from 1973 to 1983.

During her 10 years at then Bloomsburg State College, she was a mother, teacher, and educator who mentored countless women.

She also served as assistant executive director of the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit and as the executive director of the Instructional Support System of Pennsylvania.

The plaque at the garden reads:

The Serenity Garden honors Dr. McCormick, whose warmth and commitment to others graced the Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania campus from 1973 to 1983. We celebrate her exceptional devotion to family and friends; her dedication to education and learning; and her serene, uplifting, and loving spirit.

“Maryan McCormick has woven her understanding, patience, and nurturing spirit into countless numbers of lives over the years and has impacted generations of families through her work,” said BU President Bashar Hanna.

“May this garden do as Maryan has done throughout her life: may it provide in the years ahead that same sense of calm, comfort, and serenity," Hanna said. "Thank you to the McCormick family for creating this lasting tribute to a wonderful member of the BU Family.”

The garden, originally scheduled to be dedicated on July 27, her birthday, will receive light both day and night and includes several benches, a stone water fountain, and a red maple tree that will provide shade to those who stop there.