Bloomsburg, Pa. – The Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Terry and JoAnn Zeigler College of Business has earned reaccreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). The school was originally accredited in 2005 and is one of only seven Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education schools with AACSB accreditation - only five percent of all business schools globally have the designation.

“Earning reaccreditation from the AACSB is a testament to our University’s commitment to excellence,” said Diana Rogers-Adkinson, BU’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “It reaffirms our faculty and staff’s unwavering support for our students and programs. Congratulations to everyone involved in the process.”

“Accreditation is earned by meeting or exceeding the rigorous standards of AACSB for excellence in our degree programs, faculty research, teaching, and community service. This is earned by always seeking continuous improvement and create high-quality educational and experiential learning opportunities for our students,” said Todd Shawver, dean of the Zeigler College of Business.

After an extensive site visit by AACSB, the Zeigler College of Business received commendations for the high level of engagement between faculty, students, and staff, including:

The Zeigler Institute for Professional development, which is the college’s high-impact professional development program to help students achieve career success.

Student success in business knowledge competitions, including professional sales, international business, and others.

The Husky Dog Pound, providing college and high school students the opportunity to share an innovative idea in a shark-tank style competition.

Professional internship opportunities for students.

Very active student clubs and organizations.

“I am very proud of the work of the faculty and staff of the Zeigler College of Business in teaching and mentoring our students, providing them with the tools necessary to be successful as they enter their professional careers,” Shawver added. “Meeting and exceeding the standards of AACSB accreditation is evidence of this hard work.”

BU’s Zeigler College of Business offers bachelor’s degree programs in accounting, business education, international business, professional sales and marketing, and supply chain management, and a bachelor’s of science in business administration with concentrations in finance, personal financial planning, information and technology management, management, and marketing, and graduate programs in business administration, accountancy, information technology, and education. More than 1,400 undergraduates are enrolled in BU’s business programs.

Accreditation by AACSB International, founded in 1916, is a voluntary, non-governmental review of educational institutions and programs. Institutional accreditation reviews entire colleges and universities, looking at factors including the quality of teaching and curriculum, faculty knowledge, and students’ educational experience and outcomes. Institutions that earn accreditation confirm their commitment to quality and continuous improvement through a rigorous and comprehensive peer review.