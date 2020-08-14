Bloomsburg, Pa. -- The American Academy of Nursing has named Kimberly Ann Olzewski, a nursing department faculty member of Bloomsburg University, as a 2020 Fellow. She is one of 230 distinguished nurse leaders from around the globe and one of only 10 Pennsylvanians to join the 2020 class.

Olzewski and the rest of the inductees will be recognized for their contributions to health and healthcare at the Academy's virtual Transforming Health, Driving Policy Conference on October 29 through 31.

An associate professor of nursing, Olszewski holds the Breiner Family Endowed Professorship for Nursing at BU, a five-year presidential appointment she received in 2018. She serves as graduate program coordinator, and the nurse practitioner and doctorate in nursing practice program director.

Olszewski is an American Nurses Credentialing Center board certified adult nurse practitioner and a Certified Occupational Health Nurse Specialist and Case Manager from the American Board of Occupational Health Nurses (AAOHN). In addition, she is director of client and provider services and Nurse Practitioner at DISA Global Solutions Inc. (formerly Mid-State Occupational Health Services Inc.).

In 2007, she received Fellowship distinction from the AAOHN. Olszewski also serves on the AAOHN board of directors as president-elect and previously served as president of the Northeast Association of Occupational Health Nurses and the Pennsylvania Association of Occupational Health Nurses. She has presented at the local, state, regional and national levels of the association over the past 10 years on numerous topics, including DOT certification, marketing OHNs, fatigue management, healthy people 2020, social media integration, and diagnostic updates.

The Academy is currently comprised of more than 2,700 nursing leaders who are experts in policy, research, administration, practice, and academia who champion health and wellness, locally and globally.

Through a competitive, rigorous application process, a committee of elected Fellows review hundreds of applications and select new Fellows based on their contributions to advance the public’s health. Induction into the Academy is a significant milestone in a nurse leader’s career in which their accomplishments are honored by their colleagues within the profession. The newest Fellows represent 39 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. territory of Guam, as well as 13 countries.

In other faculty news, Bloomsburg University faculty members Carolyn LaMacchia and Erin Brummett were named the university's 2019-20 Outstanding Teaching Award recipients by the Teaching and Learning Enhancement (TALE) Center.

LaMacchia is an associate professor in the Department of Information and Technology Management in the Zeigler College of Business, while Brummett is an associate professor in the Department of Communication Studies in the College of Liberal Arts.

The faculty were nominated by graduating seniors and selected by the TALE's Outstanding Teaching Award Committee.

“Each time I experience a student's growth, whether it be academically or professionally, I feel rewarded knowing that I may have played a part in the student’s development,” said LaMacchia. “Receiving the Outstanding Teaching Award is very inspiring.”

Brummett was also honored by the award. “To know that my students nominated me for this award means more to me than I can put into words,” she said. “I love my job because of the students. Everything I do in this profession is to encourage them to be the best versions of themselves that they can be in life and provide some tools that they can use in their journeys along the way. Knowing that the students understand and value my teaching philosophy as well as the connections we have made means that I'm achieving my goals as a professor. There is nothing more satisfying than that."