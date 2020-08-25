Bloomsburg, Pa. -- Faculty member Kimberly Olzewski from the Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania has been appointed to serve on the Board of Scientific Counselors (BOSC) for a three-year term beginning January 1, 2021, and ending on December 31, 2024.

The BOSC is an advisory committee that provides recommendations to the EPA's Office of Research and Development regarding technical and management issues of research programs. The 15-member board is chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act and advises the director of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) on the Institute's research and prevention program.

"It is a tremendous honor to have been personally endorsed and supported by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, the American Association of Occupational Health Nurses, the American Society of Safety Professionals, and other professional associations, as well as Bloomsburg University administration, for this prestigious national appointment," said Olszewski. "This appointment was made by Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the CDC, and I will join 14 of the most influential individuals in the field of occupational safety and health across the nation."

The board evaluates the degree to which the activities of NIOSH conform to those standards of scientific excellence appropriate for federal scientific institutions in accomplishing occupational safety and health objectives. It also addresses current relevant needs in the fields of occupational safety and health, either alone or in conjunction with other activities inside and outside of NIOSH.

Olszewski is an associate professor at BU and serves as graduate program coordinator, nurse practitioner, and Doctorate in Nursing Practice Program Director at Bloomsburg University. She was recognized in 2018 as the Breiner Family Endowed Professorship for Nursing at BU for a five-year appointment. In addition, she is also the president-elect for the AAOHN and will assume the role of president in April 2021 and was recently named an American Academy of Nursing 2020 fellow.