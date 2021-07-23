Bloomsburg, Pa. - Countless changes have been happening in the state's university system.

But one such positive note was the appointment of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania junior Julia Burcin to the University's Council of Trustees, which is the university's main governing body. Burcin will act as the student representative.

The vote to approve Burcin is part of the new Act 50 law. The vote took place last week during Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education Board of Governors meeting.

Act 50 of 2020 empowers the Board of Governors to make the appointment of students to serve on the Councils of Trustees for the 14 universities with the State System. Prior to the enactment of this law, the appointment was made by the Governor.

Burcin will have full-voting power as any other member of the council.

Related reading: Bloomsburg, Mansfield and Lock Haven Universities will join together as one campus; Biggest change to State System of Higher Ed in almost four decades

Burcin, from Bethlehem, Pa., is an audiology and speech-language pathology major, with a minor in linguistics and gerontology.

She is active on campus as a member of the National Student Speech Language Hearing Association, participated in Bocce Bash and the Caldwell Consistory Christmas TreeFest.

She is also a member of the BU women's volleyball team, and led the team as a freshman in total blocks (88), while coming in fourth in kills (142) and points (203.5).

"I'm beyond thankful to have the opportunity to be a member of Bloomsburg University's Council of Trustees and honored to represent our student body," said Burcin.

"Our trustees demonstrate admirable qualities - passion, commitment, and loyalty. I'm eager to learn from them and grow with them throughout my next two years at Bloomsburg," Burcin added.

"I applied for this position because I want to make an impact on the university. Bloomsburg is a very special place, and I am determined to help it reach its full potential," she continued.

"Julia has shown herself to be an active and engaged student during her first two years, and I know she will do an excellent job representing her fellow students on the BU Council of Trustees," said Bashar W. Hanna, president of Bloomsburg University. "I look forward to working with Julia in her new role as a member of our Council of Trustees."

The next meeting of the COT will take place in October.