Williamsport, Pa. — A Penn College author is receiving accolades for his children's book about a beloved pet.

"A Week With Waffles," an adorable children's book about a guinea pig, has received two honors in the Reader Views 2022-23 Literary Awards. The book was written by Penn College writer and video producer Tom Speicher and illustrated by Argentinian artist Marina Saumell.

The book won a gold medal in the preschool/toddler category and was selected for the best children's picture book award.

The real Waffles, Speicher's pet Abyssinian guinea pig, unfortunately passed away last year. Her legacy and adventures will continue through "A Weekend With Waffles" and its planned sequel.

“I am humbled by the reaction to the book. Waffles was a wonderful pet, and I’m glad that many readers, especially children, have found joy in discovering her world,” Speicher said. “My intent is to have Waffles live on in future books. There are many fun adventures that can be experienced through the eyes of Waffles!”

"A Week With Waffles" is entertaining while also helping children learn about time management and organizational skills. It was released in February 2022 and climbed to No. 4 in the Amazon.com charts for Children's Mouse and Rodent Books — a category containing thousands of works.

"A Week With Waffles" also, for a time, was one of the top 100,000 of all books sold on Amazon, which has over 32 million titles in its collection.

“Speicher’s writing is descriptive and breezy, and pairs well with Saumell’s bright, colorful illustrations,” Reader Views reviewer Tammy Ruggles wrote. “We get a very clear picture of what Waffles’ life is like, and the questions the author poses invite children to think about their own daily activities, how to plan them, and how they can plan to have fun throughout the week.”

Sponsored by Book by Book Publicity, the picture-book award bestows online distribution of a 20-second teaser video and audio, as well as a feature on the Reader Views Kids homepage and in the Reader Views Newsletter.

“If one word comes to mind while reading this book, besides ‘fun’ of course, it is organization. Waffles is one organized little critter, and she and Tom like it that way,” the reviewer continued. “This book can help little ones grasp the concept of organization and planning, to a degree, without being heavy-handed. It also prompts readers to think ahead about the future, even if it is a week at a time.”

"A Week With Waffles" is available to purchase locally at the Otto Bookstore in Williamsport. A portion of the proceeds, as well as from sales of the young adult novel, "Bucky Deacon’s Dilemma," which Speicher co-authored with the late Bill Byham, benefits the Emergency Scholarship Fund at Penn College. "Bucky Deacon's Dilemma" is also available to purchase on both Amazon and at Otto Bookstore.

