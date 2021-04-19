Selinsgrove, Pa. – Susquehanna University's a cappella ensemble, Harmonic Combustion, advanced to the semifinal phase of the Varsity Vocals International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella.

Harmonic Combustion performed "When It's All Over," originally performed by RAIGN and arranged by Sophia Rhyins '22, of New Milford, Connecticut, and Tyler Shadle '22, of Tower City, Pennsylvania, during the quarterfinals of the competition. The composition was awarded Outstanding Arrangement.

"I was in complete disbelief," Shadle said of the Outstanding Arrangement honor. "It was something that we were hoping for, but there was such a large amount of talent in our quarterfinal."

The group arranges most of the songs they perform. Judith White, adjunct professor of music, leads the group through competition as their advisor.

The semifinal round of the Varsity Vocals International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella was held April 10.