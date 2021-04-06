Selinsgrove, Pa. – Susquehanna University has announced its intention to return to fully in-person instruction for fall of 2021.

In accordance with U.S. State Department guidelines and host-country protocols, Susquehanna's Global Opportunities program will also resume travel for study-abroad experiences.

"As has been the case throughout the pandemic, our planning and decision-making will continue to focus on the health and safety of our students and employees," said University President Jonathan Green.

Although the constantly changing nature of the pandemic may require the university to adjust these plans, it is believed that expanded availability of the Covid-19 vaccine will allow students to return to fully in-person instruction, which is a hallmark of a Susquehanna education.

"The pandemic has affirmed the advantages of residential learning in a higher education community," Green said. "While our faculty, staff, and students created remarkably rich learning opportunities across our curriculum, we were reminded of how much richer those experiences are when we are together."

Susquehanna has maintained a hybrid learning environment throughout the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters. Hybrid learning has been supported by Susquehanna's Center for Teaching and Learning, which trained faculty in all the design principles and best practices for teaching a successful hybrid or online course, as well as provided guidance in applicable technologies and pedagogical practices.