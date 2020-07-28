Selinsgrove, Pa. — Nicholas Clark, associate professor and chair of the Department of Political Science at Susquehanna University, was recently appointed to the Presidential Task Force on the COVID-19 Response of the American Political Science Association.

APSA is the largest association of political scientists and public policy experts in the world. APSA task forces seek to expand the public presence of political science by putting the best of political science research and knowledge at the service of critical issues that have major public policy implications, and by sharing with broader society what political scientists know about important trends and issues in areas of public concern.

Clark is the only representative on the task force from a small liberal arts college.

Clark earned his bachelor’s degree from Hastings College, Hastings, Nebraska, master’s degrees from the University of Twente, Enschede, Netherlands, and the University of Münster, Münster, Germany, and his doctorate from Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana.

He joined the faculty at Susquehanna in 2013. Since that time, he has built up an impressive record of scholarship focused primarily on the European Union.

In 2018, he was awarded the John C. Horn Distinguished Service Lectureship in 2018 in recognition of his leadership, his skill as a teacher, his rich record of institutional service and his professional résumé as both a practitioner and a scholar.