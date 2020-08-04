Harrisburg, Pa. – The Correctional Leadership Association (CLA), which formerly was called the Association of State Correctional Administrators (ASCA), has awarded college scholarships to students of correctional employees. Ninety-seven Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (PA DOC) employees submitted applications. Four PA DOC applicants received $1,500 scholarships, and one received $750.

Karlee Wells – daughter of SCI Forest Corrections Officer 2 Theodore Wells, who has been employed at the prison for seven years -- received a $1,500 scholarship. She will attend Waynesburg University studying pre-law.

Isabella Nagy – daughter of SCI Houtzdale Business/Technology Teacher Melissa Nagy, who has been employed at the prison for one year – received a $1,500 scholarship. Isabella will enter her sophomore year at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, where she majors in psychology.

Sofia Dinardi – daughter of Joe Dinardi, a 24-year veteran DOC employee serving as a corrections counselor 2 at SCI Huntingdon – recevied $1,500. Sofia is a 2020 graduate of Huntingdon Area High School and will be attending the main campus of Penn State University in the fall to pursue a degree in nursing. Her goal is to obtain a graduate degree as a nurse practitioner with a specialty in endocrinology. Sofia is pictured with her mother, Sandy, and her father, Joe.

Morgan Robinette -- daughter of SCI Rockview Clerical Supervisor Jennifer (far left) and Plumbing Tradesman Instructor Eric Robinette (far right) -- received $750 toward her biochemistry studies at Eastern University/Templeton Honors College. In 2019, Morgan received a $1,500 Susan M. Hunter Scholarship. Morgan and her parents are joined by SCI Rockview Superintendent Mark Garman (picture was taken in 2019 at that year's scholarship presentation).

Ryan Yachere – son of SCI Somerset Corrections Officer 2 Rickie Yachere, who has been employed at the prison for 24 years -- received $1,500. Ryan will enter his sophomore year at Liberty University, where he majors in religious studies.

Susan M. Hunter was the former chief of the prisons division of the National Institute of Corrections. She died in 2003. Hunter was a tremendous influence in the field of corrections, according to ASCA officials. She was a seasoned administrator, a mentor to many corrections professionals, and an advocate for change. The scholarship was named in Hunter's honor as a lasting tribute to her commitment, insight, energy and enthusiasm for the field of corrections.

Scholarships are awarded to the son or daughter of a corrections employee in the amount of $1,000 for undergraduate studies and $1,500 for graduate studies and $750 for individuals who in a prior year had received either a $1,000 or $1,500 scholarship. The student must be enrolled full-time and graduate students' field of study must be corrections or criminal justice at an accredited two-year or four-year college or university, or an accredited graduate program.

The Association of State Correctional Administrators formed in 1970 and is dedicated to improving correctional services and practices by promoting and facilitating the exchange of ideas and philosophies at the top administrative level of correctional planning and policy-making. Individuals can learn more about ASCA and this scholarship by visiting www.asca.net.