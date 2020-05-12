Flower donations from Penn College’s Schneebeli Earth Science Center brought a burst of color to UPMC Susquehanna campuses in honor of Nurses Week.

"We emptied our greenhouse, not in the way we normally do with an annual plant sale but by donating it to our local hospital," Pennsylvania College of Technology Horticulture Instructor Justin Shelinski said.

Thirty first and second year students planted the seeds before COVID-19 forced statewide school closures in March.

Shelinski and PCT Horticulture Instructors Michel Dincher, Carl Bower and Wyatt Forest cared for their students' plants in their absence.

"The students through the whole process never lost interest in the crop and were always asking for pictures and how things were looking," Shelinski said.

The college donated 850 potted plants to area nurses. Flower varieties included geraniums, begonias, ivys, petunias, hanging baskets, and many others.

The fragrant cargo was delivered to UPMC hospitals in Williamsport, Divine Providence, Muncy, Lock Haven, Cole (Coudersport) and Wellsboro.

Blooms were distributed to nurses to honor their work on the front line of a global health crisis.

"Thanks to all the administrators, the dean, assistant dean, horticulture work study and staff who helped make the donation possible," Shelinski said.