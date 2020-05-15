WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Celebrating the talents of graduating seniors, Pennsylvania College of Technology's Architecture & Sustainable Design 2020 online exhibit showcases the work of students earning Bachelor of Science degrees in the building science and sustainable design major.

The exhibit is viewable on The Gallery at Penn College’s webpage: www.pct.edu/gallery.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, a May 14 opening reception was planned for the exhibit in The Gallery at Penn College; however, a shift from the physical space to an online showing was required.

“This was a unique semester as students had to navigate unprecedented circumstances that both challenged and motivated them,” said Naim N. Jabbour, assistant professor of architectural technology. “Nonetheless, work submitted by students was exceptional and awe-inspiring! I am thrilled to share capstone projects designed by Penn College architecture students in their final design studio.”

Architecture & Sustainable Design 2020 showcases the portfolio work of 13 seniors:

Austin C. Benham, Camp Hill

Danielle R. Bonis, Norwalk, Connecticut

Kyle L. Bromwell, Cambridge, Maryland

Riley Ferro, Berwick

James J. Heft, Montrose

Seth R. Henry, Wernersville

Evan J. Klinger, Bloomsburg

Bridget A. Kranz, Patton

Zachery Mangan, Manheim

Cole J. Moriarty, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Michael T. Reif, Felton

Jeffrey L. Sementelli, Mill Hall

Melissa A. Tarhovicky, East Stroudsburg

“Students were assigned two major projects: the first, to design a Bauhaus school of architecture in Brazil; the second, to propose and design any typological building of their choice in a location they deemed fit,” Jabbour explained.

“This studio represents the culmination of four years of effort, where students are able to apply everything they’ve learned relating to architectural history, design, graphics, building materials, structures, environmental systems, working drawings, building information modeling and sustainability.”

This is the second year The Gallery at Penn College has displayed the final portfolios of building and sustainable design seniors. An educational resource for students and a cultural asset to the college and community, the gallery is dedicated to promoting art appreciation through exhibitions of contemporary art.

Penn College offers a Bachelor of Science degree in architecture and sustainable design and an Associate of Applied Science degree in architecture.

Eight of the 13 seniors earlier earned the associate degree in architecture, with one senior previously graduating with an associate degree in landscape/horticulture technology.