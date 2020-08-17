Indiana, Pa. - The following students from area counties have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher. The full list of spring 2020 dean’s list students is available at www.iup.edu.

Dean’s List students, their hometowns, majors and degrees they are seeking are:

Beech Creek: Alyssa Marie Burd, Fairview Street, B.A. in Spanish; Madison Moldovan, Dry Run Road, B.S. in Nursing

Lock Haven: Makah Charles, South Fairview Street, B.S.Ed. in Social Studies Education/History; Nyah Marie Charles, South Fairview Street, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Autumn Elizabeth Dershem, Frederick Street, B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical; Adrian Fortescue, Meadow Lark Lane, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Mackenzie A. Kowalski, Brookside Lane, B.S. in Interior Design; Emily H. Miller, South Fairview Street, B.S. in Biology; Clinton Andrew Pearsall, West Keller Street, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences Mill Hall: Macy J. Akeley, East End Mountain Road, B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical; Austin T. Confer, Whitetail Circle, B.S. in Environmental Engineering, BS; Ivy Kerstin Eisenhower, East Arch Street, B.S. in Nursing; Timothy Brian McCann, Eisenhower Cross Road, B.A. in Geography/Geographic Information Systems and Cartographer; Amber Nicole Yearick, B.S. in Human Resource Management; Hunter Tyler Yearick, Fairground Road, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Studies

Renovo: Hannah L. Bowes, Pennsylvania Avenue, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-physician Assistant; Lauren Marie Minihan, Market Street, B.S. in Interior Design

Hughesville: Joshua Christopher Dauberman, Prairie South Main Street, B.A. in Criminology Jersey Shore: Paige E. Haight, Ridge Road, B.S. in Nursing; Hailey Ann Koch, Nichols Run Road, B.S. in Nursing; Julia Rae Rockwell, Furnace Run Road, B.A. in Music; Mason C. Zondory, Windy Lane, B.S. in Management/Supply Chain Management

Montgomery: Jay Edward Richards, Ridge Road, B.S.Ed. in Health and Physical Education/K-12 Teacher Education

Montoursville: Sophia E. Annicelli, Mountain Crescent, B.A. in Psychology; Gabrielle A. Gardner, Schick Boulevard, B.S. in Nursing; Brianna M. Herr, Country View Lane, B.S. in Nutrition/Dietetics; Asher J. Rehn, Nicely Avenue, B.S.Ed. in English Education

Muncy: Shaelyn K. Bergerstock, Hill Road, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production; Maranda F. Garwood, Laver Road, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Madysen Marie Hall, South Main Street, B.A. in Psychology Williamsport: Sarah C. Burk, Elmira Street, B.A. in Criminology; Brandon Allyn Campbell, West 4th Street, B.S. in Human Resource Management; Robert A. Hinkal, High Street, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production; Noah Wayne Mason, Glenwood Avenue, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Aaron M. Patchin, Huffman Avenue, B.A. in Criminology; Annalyssa Roush, Adams Street, B.S. in Nutrition; Marian R. Weaver, Fairview Terrace, B.A. in Journalism and Public Relations

Danville: Faith Linda Deegan, Oak Street, B.S.Ed. in Spanish Education; Emily Elizabeth Edelstein, Oak Leaf Lane, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology; Alexa Michelle Giger, Valley Road, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production; Daniel Todd Gunther, Baldtop Road, B.A. in Psychology; Nicholas Michael Seidel, Mill Road, B.S. in Public Health/Epidemiology and Biostatistics

Beaver Springs: Blake Gudonis, B.A. in Criminology Beavertown: Brooke Christine Aucker, Troxelville Road, B.S. in Nursing McClure: Kaiya L. Reed, Connor Road, B.A. in Anthropology; Raven Starr Trego, Loht Road, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-physical Therapy Middleburg: Kendra L. Peachy, Wonya Lane, B.S. in Respiratory Care; Amber Ann Smith, Outback Lane, B.A. in Criminology; Emma Swineford, Avenue A, B.S. in Nursing

Selinsgrove: Amelia E. Fouts, Villa Lane, B.A. in Psychology; Ashlyn N. Price, South Old Trail, B.A. in Psychology; Logan William Schmoyer, Sportsmans Drive, B.S.Ed. in Social Studies Education/History; Cameron Taylor Shay, Meadowbrook Drive, B.S. in Nursing; Christopher M. Tirpak, Picnic Lane, B.S. in Physics/Pre-engineering

Lewisburg: Alyssa Helen Donnelly, James Road, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology; Morgan Mae Moran, Dreisbach Church Road, B.S. in Biology/Ecology, Conservation and Environmental; Gabrielle Angelina Passaniti, Peach Way, B.A. in Psychology

Mifflinburg: Madison Leigh Machmer, Saratoga Lane, B.S. in Physical Education and Sport/Exercise Science; Sierra Brynn Martin, Sunset Drive, B.S. in Nursing Millmont: Olivia Renee Boop, Ranck Road, B.S.Ed. in Chemistry Education; Randall Levi Brininger, Bridge Lane, B.S. in Human Resource Management; Morgan Alyssa Murray, State Route 235, B.A. in Criminology