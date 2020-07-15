Mansfield, Pa. -- To keep Commencement ceremonies small and allow them to be held, Mansfield University has chosen to host different Commencements for its various colleges at the Karl Van Norman Field at different times on Saturday, August 8.

The small ceremonies will follow health guidelines set by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the State System of Higher Education, and the federal government.

To keep the size of the Commencements small, limited tickets will be issued. Participants, guests, and staff must fall under the 250-person maximum allowed in Green Phase counties in Pennsylvania. In addition, distancing of at least six feet and face coverings are mandatory.

Both ceremonies will be live streamed free of charge at mansfield.edu.

A ceremony for the College of Arts and Humanities will begin at 9 a.m. followed by a ceremony for the College of Natural and Social Science at 1 p.m.

Graduates can register for their ceremony using the commencement registration button in their my.mansfield account. All guests must have a ticket for the event.

The date and format for the ceremonies was based on survey feedback from the class of 2020 graduates. The Commencement ceremony was originally scheduled for May 2.

More information, an academic regalia order form, and FAQs can be found at mansfield.edu/commencement.

In the days leading up to the ceremonies, MU will closely monitor the weather and COVID infection rates. Should there be any disruption or need to further postpone or cancel the ceremonies, all registered ticket holders will be notified in advance of the ceremonies.