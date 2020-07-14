Mansfield, Pa. -- On July 7 and 8, 2019 Mansfield University graduate Ryan Clifford demonstrated why he had been a cross country and track and field standout as a student. In under 24 hours, Clifford ran 131 miles - across the entirety of Long Island - on behalf of the John Theissen Children's Foundation.

The run began in Montauk and concluded at the far side of the Brooklyn Bridge.

Clifford shattered his original goal of raising $5,000 for the John Theissen Children's Foundation and as of Thursday went just over $11,000. The foundation's mission is to provide hospitals and childcare facilities with therapeutic and recreational equipment, help families with medical expenses, and offer sick and needy children toys.

One of the top runners in Mountaineer student-athlete history, Clifford claimed All-PSAC honors during all three days of competition at the 2019 PSAC Outdoor Championships. He finished third in the 10K on Thursday, was PSAC Champion in the 3K steeplechase on Friday, and took third in the 5K on Saturday.

Clifford picked up three more All-Region nods with the second fastest steeplechase at 9:25, the third fastest 5K at 14:38.13, and the fifth fastest 10K at 31:05 in the region.

During the cross country season, Clifford never finished lower than sixth until November, including a second place finish at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships and a fourth place finish at the NCAA Atlantic Regionals.

Clifford was named Mansfield's Fall and Winter Athlete of the Year three times, as well as the Scholar Athlete of the Year two years in a row.

Clifford capped off an outstanding academic career by earning the prestigious PSAC Spring Top-10 honor and Google Cloud CoSIDA All-District track and field as a senior after maintaining a 3.85 GPA and earning Dean's List as a criminal justice major.

Upon graduation, Clifford was named to the cross country and track and field coaching staff as a graduate assistant at Division II Minor State in North Dakota.

Clifford answered some questions about how this opportunity came about, where he stands with his goals, his career at Mansfield, and how people can get directly involved.

MU: How did you come about this idea?

RC: I came up with the idea for this event because John Theissen, who also served as the beneficiary of the event with his local charity (John Theissens's Children Foundation) ran from Bellmore, N.Y. to Wantagh, N.Y. back in 1999 to raise money for his charity.

In 2011, a close friend of John's, Tommy Glenn did a very similar feat running from John's Charity in Wantagh, N.Y. to Montauk, N.Y. Both 100 mile efforts were incredible and something that seemed doable. However, I knew for certain that I did not want to run across Long Island and head east, and that if I started off at Montauk (opposite of what John and Tommy did), I would see more support on the latter end of the run.

Two significant points on Long Island are the Lighthouse in Montauk, and the Brooklyn Bridge in Brooklyn. I thought to myself, why not run from one end of the island to the other. John and Tommy's feats totaled 100 miles, and I thought another 31 miles shouldn't be too bad.

So at the end of 2019 when I was helping John with his local toy drive, I told him about my idea. He said that it's a challenging run, and that he would love to support. I then told him that I wanted to run on behalf of his charity, and he was honored with that.

After that, the idea stuck in my head until later when I got back home for the summer months. We knew running in the midst of the summer was going to be difficult, but we knew that would just add to the challenge.

A few weeks before the event, we solidified July 7 as the start date, and called it a 24-hour run, to see if it was even possible to get across Long Island in 24 hours.

MU: How do you compare this run with your competitive runs at MU?

RC: Running an ultra-marathon like this certainly has its similarities as training as a long-distance runner for college, but it also has its fair share of differences. For starters, without my wonderful experience at Mansfield University under Coach Rohl, I don't know if I would have truly taken these steps to continue my running endeavors. You break these certain thresholds as a college athlete but know there is more to uncover. I don't know if it's a yearning to discover one's limits, but continuing running after college, and finding a love for these longer ultras make you appreciate all the miles that helped you get there.

Camaraderie, especially when putting in the miles before this event is very similar to Mansfield. People through social media platforms, running apps like Strava, and people messaging asking how training is going is very relatable to the college experience that I was fortunate enough to have at MU.

In terms of difficulty compared to distance events I ran like the 5K, 10K, and Steeplechase, it's very different. The number of people able to do these events are few and far between but being able to connect with them really is special.

MU: Are there more ways people can get involved?

RC: In terms of people getting involved, there are a number of ways they can do so. All the proceeds from my run across Long Island are benefiting the John Theissen Children's Foundation which is a local nonprofit organization based out of Wantagh, New York. Their mission is to help sick and underprivileged children.

Donations can be made on my website ryanontherun.com, which will send you directly to the John Theissen PayPal. He also accepts Venmo, checks, and cash. It is really great that this run got people's attention because John's foundation was really hit hard during the Covid-19 pandemic, and he was not able to have 2 of his biggest fundraisers for the year.

We have reached our early goals already in terms of fundraising. We originally put our number at $5,000 to raise, and as of Thursday were just over $11,000. Donations can also be made directly to John's website at jtcf.org.

MU: Have you reached your early goals?

RC: In terms of running, I have definitely reached my early goals. For me, as I am sure Coach Rohl could attest, running is all about having fun and enjoying the experience. That's what I like to do when I run. I look forward to where my running takes me and think that as long as I am able to continue having fun, that the other things will come, too.

MU: What further goals would you like to accomplish?

RC: Some of the further goals I would like to accomplish one day include being able to run some of the more famous ultras like the Barkleys Marathon, Leadville, Western States, and the Badwater 135.

I'd also like to be able to continue to stay healthy and train for a fast marathon. Potentially even qualify for the Olympic trials in 2024. Other than that, in the long term, I certainly want to run across America from the west coast to the east coast, and traverse the famous Appalachian Trail!

I'm sure along the way there will be other things that spark my interest too, but only time will tell.