Students from across the area graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in the Spring. Here is a look at the students who graduated.

Graduates, their hometowns, majors and degrees are:

Middleburg: Amber Ann Smith, Outback Lane, B.A. in Criminology

Selinsgrove: Amelia E. Fouts, Villa Lane, B.A. in Psychology

Lewisburg: Morgan Mae Moran, Dreisbach Church Road, B.S. in Biology/Ecology, Conservation and Environmental

Montoursville: Elijah Mitchel Solley, Chirlton Point, B.S. in Physics/Pre-engineering

Williamsport: Aaron M. Patchin, Huffman Avenue, B.A. in Criminology; Annalyssa Roush, Adams Street, B.S. in Nutrition