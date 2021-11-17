While some programs are facing low enrollments or department cuts, accounting programs are on the rise. Saint Francis University is looking to expand interest in the accounting profession with a financial aid incentive.

Saint Francis University, in Loretto, Pa., will guarantee a minimum institutional financial package of $25,000 per year, renewable for up to 4 years for those who meet specific academic standards and enroll in either the Accounting or Accelerated Accounting/MBA programs.

To qualify, students must have a minimum unweighted GPA of 3.30 (89%) and 1060 SAT or a 21 ACT composite. Students applying as test-optional must have a minimum unweighted GPA of 3.50 (91%).

In addition, the students must maintain all terms associated with Saint Francis University scholarships to renew their awards annually.

According to Dr. John Miko, Associate Dean of Business, "we have one of the oldest and strongest accounting programs in the nation. This new initiative will make it more affordable for prospective students to receive a top-tier education in an in-demand, growing field."

The accounting program, housed in the Shields School of Business, has enjoyed a 100% graduate placement rate for the past five years.

Learn more or apply today at francis.edu/accounting.

View Online: http://francis.meritpages.com/news/Saint-Francis-University-to-Offer-100K-to-Accounting-Program-Applicants/23152