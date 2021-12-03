Harrisburg -- New college programming enables students to engage in learning activities with older adults, often building friendships and learning from the generational knowledge of one another.

First launched as a pilot at Slippery Rock University in 2020, the Intergenerational University Connections Program offers students real-world experience for students through service-learning projects that involve engaging older adults.

Students and faculty of Penn State Harrisburg and representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Aging met on December 1 to announce the expansion of the program.

With the success of the Slippery Rock pilot program, Penn State Harrisburg, West Chester University, and Widener University are joining the program. Local Area Agencies on Aging will connect older adults with undergraduate and graduate students who are working on degrees in social work, behavioral health, gerontology, public health, recreational therapy, and other applicable fields.

Students and seniors will interact either over the phone or through virtual meeting software. Students and seniors may use their own videoconferencing technology or utilize a loaned iPad for the semester through a PA Link grant program with TechOwl.

Students can earn service-learning hours, gain skills working in telehealth, and implement interventions while taking part in various activities with their assigned senior.

Penn State Harrisburg is the first Penn State division to join the program, with students in the Human Development and Family Studies and Psychology departments participating.

“It is an honor to participate in this project with different universities. This project is a good example of how interdependence can help people that we care about. The Pennsylvania Department of Aging is listening to the needs of the population, and we, the universities, are not only teaching knowledge and values but also impacting the community with successful interventions,” said Dr. Ana Patricia Aguilera-Hermida, assistant teaching professor and leader of the project at Penn State Harrisburg.

Another goal of the program is to get more young people interested in fields that involve working with and supporting older adults.

“This experience is one I will never forget. I was able to build a connection with someone 73 years older than me without even meeting them or seeing what they look like. With the increased use of technology nowadays, this is unheard of. I am blessed to have been given this opportunity to make a friend,” said Holly Logan, Penn State Harrisburg junior and Human Development and Family Studies major.

“Penn State’s mission as the commonwealth’s land grant university is not only to provide unparalleled access to a high quality education for students, but also to serve and support all Pennsylvania citizens through collaborative activities and the sharing of expertise and knowledge. Penn State Harrisburg’s partnership with the Department of Aging on this project illustrates the significant impact that we can have on the well-being of our communities when we join together,” added Dr. John Mason, Penn State Harrisburg chancellor.

The intergenerational connection program was proposed in early April, 2020, when the Department of Aging brought it up with PASSHE. The idea was expedited because of the increased risk of social isolation among seniors as a result of the pandemic.

“Meeting in person with students, faculty, and older adults who are participating in the program highlights the positive impact the program has on everyone involved. The stories that they have shared and what they have learned from each other and about themselves have shown how valuable this program has become,” said Secretary of Aging Robert Torres. “The feedback from these four universities also gives the Department of Aging great insight on what works or doesn’t work so we can improve the experience as we continue to build and expand this program.”

The Department is working with additional universities to try and implement the program in more areas. The intergenerational connection program is also gaining national attention, with the Gerontological Society of America's 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting discussing the project in November.



