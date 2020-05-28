Williamsport – Since 1994, Little League® International has honored the memory of its founder through the Carl E. Stotz Little League Baseball® Scholarship, awarded annually to outstanding high school seniors in Lycoming County, Pennsylvania, to assist with the pursuit of their higher education.

While the annual, in-person recognition luncheon was unfortunately canceled due to COVID-19, Little League is proud to recognize the achievements of 10 Lycoming County high school seniors, awarding a total of $13,000 in scholarship funds.

In 27 years, Little League has awarded $215,600 to 222 students, including this year’s honorees.

“These past few months have been unprecedented for everyone, but for graduating seniors, this has been a year of disappointment and one they’ll never forget,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO.

“While they will never get the memories and time back that was lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are honored to recognize these ten outstanding students who have demonstrated leadership, commitment, and academic excellence throughout their high school careers," Keener said.

"We hope this small award acknowledging those achievements will help them as they continue with their higher education. On behalf of Little League International, congratulations to each of these talented young men and women, and we wish them continued success in all they pursue.”

Of the five male and five female recipients, one male student and one female student each received a $2,500 scholarship, with the eight other finalists receiving $1,000. Below are the two winners of the $2,500 scholarship:

Alexander Reed (Loyalsock Township Senior High School)

Serving as the captain of the cross country, soccer, and track teams at Loyalsock Township High School, combined with his leadership as Class President, President of the School Key Club, and Treasurer for each the Students Against Destructive Decisions, FBLA, Constitutional Convention, and Model United Nations, Alexander Reed has proven his leadership throughout his high school career.

During his time at Loyalsock Township High School, Alexander has been named a member of the National Honors Society, elected CEO during Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week, received numerous athletic awards and achievements as a three-sport athlete, raised $10,000 through the school while volunteering with the Red Cross, assisted on a service trip to Ecuador, amongst many other accomplishments and volunteer services.

In addition to his academic and athletic skills, Alexander has also been taking flight lessons where he has gained maturity, confidence, and skills as a pilot.

This fall, Alexander plans to attend Duke University to participate in the Air Force detachment of the ROTC while he works on obtaining a degree in computer science with a minor in finance.

Alexandra Tsikitas (South Williamsport Area Junior/Senior High School)

A member of the National Honors Society, Alexandra Tsikitas has held a number of leadership positions during her time at South Williamsport Area Junior/Senior High School, including being named the President of Mini-THON club, Vice President of the Drama Club, Vice President and Treasurer of both the Marching Band and Concert Band, Treasurer of the Chorus, and Class Treasurer.

Academically, Alexandra completed four Advanced Placement classes and has spent her time outside of the classroom volunteering for Four Diamonds, an organization focused on assisting children and their families through superior care, comprehensive support, and innovative research in the battle against childhood cancer.

This fall, Alaxandra plans to pursue her goal of earning a medical degree at Penn State University with hopes of finding a cure for pediatric cancer in the future.

The eight finalists, receiving $1,000 scholarships, are:

Rachel Bitler (Hughesville Junior/Senior High School)

A four-year member of the varsity tennis team at Hughesville Junior/Senior High School, Rachel Bitler was always able to balance her academic and athletic prowess as she was named the Hughesville Recipient of Figured Law Firm Scholar Athlete Award as well as the Lady Spartans Tennis Academic Award.

Off the court, Rachel is a member of the National Honor Society, Students Against Destructive Decisions, Future Farmers of Hughesville, Model United Nations, as well as eight Advanced Placement Clubs. In addition to her school extracurriculars, Rachel is also an avid equestrian participant, President of the 4-H Club, a member of the Lycoming County Livestock Judging Team, a 2019 Graduate of the Penn College Youth Leadership Program, a member of the Surge Student Ministry, and a church volunteer.

This fall, Rachel plans to attend Penn State University for a degree in animal science with hopes of becoming a veterinarian.

Mackenzie Brooks (Jersey Shore Area Senior High School)

A member of the National English Honor Society, Mackenzie Brooks has had the opportunity to participate in activities that show younger students the importance of reading and education throughout her high school career. In addition to that role, Mackenzie is also the Vice President of the Heart Club where she is responsible for the planning and executing of heart healthy fundraisers and activities to raise money and awareness for the American Heart Association.

Mackenzie has also been dedicated to helping the youth as a CTE Child Care Teacher, a Summer of Recreation Counselor, and a babysitter.

This fall, Mackenzie plans to attend the Pennsylvania College of Technology for a degree in Human Services.

Jacob Corson (Hughesville Junior/Senior High School)

A graduate of the Little League Baseball program, Jacob Corson went on to play baseball for his high school varsity team, American Legion, and the U.S. Elite National Team, earning PHAC All- Conference Honorable Mention as a freshman and PHAC All-Conference First Team honors as a sophomore.

In addition to his baseball experience, Jacob has been a four-year member of the high school football team, a former member of the Keystone Junior Rodeo, and a former member of the Pennsylvania Alpine Racing Association where he was a two-time state qualifier.

Along with his athletic experience, Jacob is also a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), Varsity Club, Big Buddy Program, AP Spanish Club, Ski Club, and Constitution Convention.

Jacob is also an avid volunteer youth football coach and volunteer Little League umpire. This fall, Jacob will be attending Bucknell University as a member of their Division I baseball team.

Maxwell Ferguson (Jersey Shore Area Senior High School)

In addition to his athletic skills as a four-year varsity cross country athlete, three-year varsity track athlete, and member of the varsity boys swim team, Maxwell Ferguson has served as the PA FBLA President, Vice President, Regional President, and Local Officer as well as a three-time lead role in the Jersey Shore Area Senior High School Musicals.

Along with his leadership within the school, Maxwell has strengthened his professional assets as a three-year marketing intern for Steinbacher, Goodall & Yurchak, a delegate of the Model United Nations and Constitutional Convention and has been a four-year volunteer at the New Love Center.

This fall, Maxwell plans to attend Brown University with a focus on architecture and environmental science.

David Hutchinson (Loyalsock Township Senior High School)

A multi-award-winning member of various bands and orchestras throughout the region, combined with numerous Advanced Placement and Honors classes, David Hutchinson has proven his leadership both in and out of the classroom.

In addition to his musical talents, David is also a two-time Odyssey of the Mind World Finalist, a former Model United Nations and Constitutional Convention Club President, member of the National Honor Society, and a 2019 Future Business Leaders of America State Finalist in Political Science.

Outside of school, David has also spent time as a member of the Grounds Crew for the Williamsport Crosscutters where he helped prepare the surface for the 2019 MLB Little League Classic.

This fall, David will be expected to attend either Penn State University, Northwestern University, or Messiah College.

Alex McWilliams (Montoursville Area High School)

Treasurer of the Physics Club and a member of the National Honor Society and Science National Honor Society, as well as a member of the track and cross country teams, Alex McWilliams has been a well-rounded student during his time at Montoursville Area High School.

In addition to those achievements, Alex has also served as a Warrior Ambassador, was a member of the Key Club, Good News Club, and AWANA, and served as a volunteer for Mission 25/35 in the Dominican Republic and Vacation Bible School.

This fall, Alex plans to attend Lancaster Bible College to earn a degree in bible studies while also studying a secondary major to be decided later.

London Mussina (Montoursville Area High School)

No stranger to the Little League program, London Mussina has served as an Usher at the Little League Baseball World Series in 2018 and 2019. A three-time member of the Track and Field Team, London has also shown her skills in the classroom as a member of the National Honor Society as well as the Science, Social Studies, and Math Honor Societies.

Outside of her school activities, London is also a member of the Key Club and Mock Trial team and participated in the Geisinger Health Center Nursing Assistant Student Co-op as a senior.

This fall, London plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh with plans on focusing in research studies.

Lauren Ogden (South Williamsport Area Junior/Senior High School)

A member of South Williamsport’s first volleyball team, as well as a six-year member of the marching band, Lauren Ogden has been a leader in a variety of different areas throughout her high school tenure.

Along with being a member of the National Honor Society and the Class of 2020 Historian, Lauren has served as the Co-Chair for Teen Contacts, Treasurer and President for Kindness Rocks Club, a member of the Peace Corps Club, and a district silver-medalist in the Academic Decathlon.

Outside of school, Lauren is also a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, a member of the Mummer’s Court, and has participated/volunteered in the school’s Mini-THON, NHS Winter Olympics, and the 2019 and 2020 Trunk or Treat Programs.

This fall, Lauren plans to pursue a degree in Family and Child Development at Penn State University with eventual hopes to earn a master’s degree in counseling.

About the Carl E. Stotz Little League Baseball® Scholarship

The scholarships perpetuate the memory of Little League’s founder, Carl E. Stotz, recognizing his commitment to the development of youth in Lycoming County. The year following his passing, in 1993, the Little League International Board of Directors established this scholarship program to recognize Mr. Stotz’s commitment to the local, Lycoming County community, and commemorate his vision in creating a community-based organization to provide a competitive, healthy outlet for children to learn the values of teamwork, dedication, and sportsmanship.

The Stotz Scholarship recognizes high school seniors from Lycoming County school districts who excel in academics and citizenship. In order to be considered, a graduating senior must be in the top 25 percent of their class at one of the nine Lycoming County high schools. In addition to academics, the applications are reviewed on merits of good citizenship and whose spirit exemplifies effort, determination, and persistence in attaining the goal of higher education.

Each interested senior submits two letters of recommendation and an essay on what they hope to achieve through higher education. Applications for the scholarship are generally accepted between December and March.