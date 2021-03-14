State College, Pa. – Penn State Extension and graduate students Cathryn Pugh and Cassie Stark are conducting research on wild ramps, a forest plant that is often harvested for their edible bulbs, leaves and flowers. They would like to interview individuals who harvest them for personal or commercial use and forest landowners who have ramps on their property.

Those who harvest ramps and are willing to be interviewed and/or take a survey are asked to contact Cathryn at cvp5259@psu.edu or call (814) 867-1743.

Forest landowners with ramps on their property who are willing to be interviewed and/or take a survey should contact Cassie at cjs7115@psu.edu or call (814) 867-1740.

About Ramps

As the days warm in early spring, ramps (also known as wild leeks) will be helping to "green up" the forest understory throughout Pennsylvania.

Ramps are a celebrated sign of spring and can be recognized by their broad, flat (and pungent) leaves which can carpet the forest floor in springtime before the forest canopy trees leaf-out.

They can form extensive patches, and for some lucky forest landowners can occur "as far as the eye can see."

Ramps are harvested for their edible bulbs, leaves, and even flowers. They can be eaten fresh or prepared for a variety of dishes as a substitute for garden onions or garlic. They can also be preserved, pickled, fried, and dried.

The opportunities for the home chef are only limited by one’s own creativity.

During the spring "peak" harvest season, many communities throughout Appalachia offer dinners and festivals featuring ramps. Ramps have even been dubbed a "cultural keystone species."

In recent years, interest has expanded beyond rural Pennsylvania and Appalachia to urban cities in the eastern U.S. as more people strive to eat locally and seasonally. More chefs are adding ramp dishes to their menus and suppliers can have a difficult time keeping up with demand. As ramps continue to grow in popularity, over-harvesting of wild ramp populations could result in declines of wild populations. Appropriate stewardship is needed to help ensure that a sustainable industry develops featuring science-based husbandry and management of wild populations.

Ramps are a vulnerable, slow-growing perennial plant. Each plant typically takes five or more years from seed to reach harvestable size. Most commercially sold ramps in Pennsylvania are harvested from wild populations located on private forestlands.

With funding from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Penn State Extension’s team is studying the importance of ramps as a forest resource to Pennsylvanians and developing information that can be used to guide sustainable wild crop management.