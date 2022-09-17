Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Counselors Association (LCCA) and Lycoming College have extended an invitation for local high school students to attend “College Night.”

The annual event offers students and families the chance to speak with representatives from 61 colleges and universities to explore possibilities and find the right college for them. The event is free and open to the public.

College Night will take place on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. in the Keiper Recreation Center on the Lycoming College campus

“I am a firm believer that in-person contact helps build stronger relationships. We had to get away from that during the pandemic, and I’m excited to see that we can have a robust event that brings that in-person contact back,” said Emily Wagner, LCCA treasurer. “Families should attend as a way to become more informed about the college admissions process and find out what they desire in an institution.”

Representatives from schools in Pennsylvania and surrounding states, as well as branches of the military, will be available to discuss their programs, scholarship offerings, and internship and research opportunities. The registration funds received from exhibiting institutions are used to fund scholarships for every school district in Lycoming County.

“We have tremendous students in our area, so we are very pleased to be able to serve as the host site for the LCCA College Night. It is a joy for our colleagues to welcome these students and families we’ve been supporting in the college search process. The event will be a very valuable opportunity for all involved!” said Jessica A. Quintana Hess, director of admissions at Lycoming.

The following schools are scheduled to attend:

Albright College

Alfred University

American University Dublin

ARMY ROTC (Bald Eagle Battalion)

Cairn University

Cedar Crest College

Central Penn College

Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology

Chatham University

Commonwealth University – Lock Haven

Duquesne University

Eastern University

Elizabethtown College

Elmira College

Gannon University

Geneva College

Harrisburg University of Science and Technology

Houghton University

Immaculata University

Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Juniata College

Keuka College

Keystone College

La Roche University

Lebanon Valley College

Lycoming College

Marietta College

Marywood University

Messiah University

Millersville University

Misericordia University

Moravian University

Mount St. Mary’s University

Nazareth College

PA National Guard

Penn State University

Pennsylvania College of Technology

PennWest University

PennWest University - Edinboro

Point Park University

Saint Francis University

Saint Joseph’s University

Seton Hill University

Shippensburg University

Slippery Rock University

St. Bonaventure University

St. John Fisher University

St. Vincent College

SUNY Alfred State College of Technology

Susquehanna University

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology

Thiel College

Triangle Tech

University of Notre Dame

University of Pittsburgh

University of Pittsburgh at Bradford

University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown

Valley Forge Military College

Washington & Jefferson College

Waynesburg University

Westminster College

