Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Counselors Association (LCCA) and Lycoming College have extended an invitation for local high school students to attend “College Night.”
The annual event offers students and families the chance to speak with representatives from 61 colleges and universities to explore possibilities and find the right college for them. The event is free and open to the public.
College Night will take place on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. in the Keiper Recreation Center on the Lycoming College campus
“I am a firm believer that in-person contact helps build stronger relationships. We had to get away from that during the pandemic, and I’m excited to see that we can have a robust event that brings that in-person contact back,” said Emily Wagner, LCCA treasurer. “Families should attend as a way to become more informed about the college admissions process and find out what they desire in an institution.”
Representatives from schools in Pennsylvania and surrounding states, as well as branches of the military, will be available to discuss their programs, scholarship offerings, and internship and research opportunities. The registration funds received from exhibiting institutions are used to fund scholarships for every school district in Lycoming County.
“We have tremendous students in our area, so we are very pleased to be able to serve as the host site for the LCCA College Night. It is a joy for our colleagues to welcome these students and families we’ve been supporting in the college search process. The event will be a very valuable opportunity for all involved!” said Jessica A. Quintana Hess, director of admissions at Lycoming.
The following schools are scheduled to attend:
- Albright College
- Alfred University
- American University Dublin
- ARMY ROTC (Bald Eagle Battalion)
- Cairn University
- Cedar Crest College
- Central Penn College
- Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology
- Chatham University
- Commonwealth University – Lock Haven
- Duquesne University
- Eastern University
- Elizabethtown College
- Elmira College
- Gannon University
- Geneva College
- Harrisburg University of Science and Technology
- Houghton University
- Immaculata University
- Indiana University of Pennsylvania
- Juniata College
- Keuka College
- Keystone College
- La Roche University
- Lebanon Valley College
- Lycoming College
- Marietta College
- Marywood University
- Messiah University
- Millersville University
- Misericordia University
- Moravian University
- Mount St. Mary’s University
- Nazareth College
- PA National Guard
- Penn State University
- Pennsylvania College of Technology
- PennWest University
- PennWest University - Edinboro
- Point Park University
- Saint Francis University
- Saint Joseph’s University
- Seton Hill University
- Shippensburg University
- Slippery Rock University
- St. Bonaventure University
- St. John Fisher University
- St. Vincent College
- SUNY Alfred State College of Technology
- Susquehanna University
- Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology
- Thiel College
- Triangle Tech
- University of Notre Dame
- University of Pittsburgh
- University of Pittsburgh at Bradford
- University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown
- Valley Forge Military College
- Washington & Jefferson College
- Waynesburg University
- Westminster College