Williamsport, Pa. — Area high school students are being invited to a "college night" hosted by Lycoming College on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The annual event will take place from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. in the Keiper Recreation Center on the College’s campus.

Students and families will have a chance to speak with representatives from 55 colleges and universities to explore possibilities and find the right college for them. The event is free and open to the public.

Representatives from schools in Pennsylvania and surrounding states, as well as branches of the military, will be available to discuss their programs, scholarship offerings, and internship and research opportunities. The registration funds received from exhibiting institutions are used to fund scholarships for every school district in Lycoming County.

The following schools are scheduled to attend:

Albright College

Alfred University

Allegheny College

Alvernia University

Arcadia University

Bald Eagle Battalion ROTC program

Cedar Crest College

Central Penn College

Commonwealth University of PA

Delaware Valley University

Duquesne University

East Stroudsburg University Of Pennsylvania

Elizabethtown College

Elmira College

Fairleigh Dickinson University-All Campuses

Gannon University

Geneva College

Hobart and William Smith Colleges

Houghton University

Immaculata University

Indiana University Of Pennsylvania

Juniata College

Keuka College

Keystone College

King's College

Lebanon Valley College

Lycoming College

Marywood University

Misericordia University

Moravian University

Mount St. Mary's University

Nazareth University

Pennsylvania College of Technology

Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus

PennWest University

Point Park University

Saint Vincent College

Seton Hill University

Shippensburg University Of Pennsylvania

Slippery Rock University Of Pennsylvania

St. Bonaventure University

St. John Fisher University

Susquehanna University

Thaddeus Stevens State School Of Technology

Thiel College

University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown

University of Pittsburgh-Bradford

University Of Pittsburgh-Main Campus

University Of Scranton

Ursinus College

West Virginia University

Westminster College

Wilkes University

Wilson College

York College Pennsylvania

