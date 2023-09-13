Williamsport, Pa. — Area high school students are being invited to a "college night" hosted by Lycoming College on Thursday, Sept. 14.
The annual event will take place from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. in the Keiper Recreation Center on the College’s campus.
Students and families will have a chance to speak with representatives from 55 colleges and universities to explore possibilities and find the right college for them. The event is free and open to the public.
Representatives from schools in Pennsylvania and surrounding states, as well as branches of the military, will be available to discuss their programs, scholarship offerings, and internship and research opportunities. The registration funds received from exhibiting institutions are used to fund scholarships for every school district in Lycoming County.
The following schools are scheduled to attend:
- Albright College
- Alfred University
- Allegheny College
- Alvernia University
- Arcadia University
- Bald Eagle Battalion ROTC program
- Cedar Crest College
- Central Penn College
- Commonwealth University of PA
- Delaware Valley University
- Duquesne University
- East Stroudsburg University Of Pennsylvania
- Elizabethtown College
- Elmira College
- Fairleigh Dickinson University-All Campuses
- Gannon University
- Geneva College
- Hobart and William Smith Colleges
- Houghton University
- Immaculata University
- Indiana University Of Pennsylvania
- Juniata College
- Keuka College
- Keystone College
- King's College
- Lebanon Valley College
- Lycoming College
- Marywood University
- Misericordia University
- Moravian University
- Mount St. Mary's University
- Nazareth University
- Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
- PennWest University
- Point Park University
- Saint Vincent College
- Seton Hill University
- Shippensburg University Of Pennsylvania
- Slippery Rock University Of Pennsylvania
- St. Bonaventure University
- St. John Fisher University
- Susquehanna University
- Thaddeus Stevens State School Of Technology
- Thiel College
- University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown
- University of Pittsburgh-Bradford
- University Of Pittsburgh-Main Campus
- University Of Scranton
- Ursinus College
- West Virginia University
- Westminster College
- Wilkes University
- Wilson College
- York College Pennsylvania