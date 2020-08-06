State College, Pa. -- The Borough of State College voted to pass an ordinance requiring face masks to be worn in both indoor and outdoor public spaces. The ordinance will not go into effect until signed by State College's President of Council and the Mayor.

The ordinance reflects the suggestions of the Center for Disease Control and the PA Department of Health which advocate the use of masks and social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The mask ordinance would require all individuals to wear a face mask within buildings, businesses, and anytime an individual is within 6 feet of another person outside. It also limits lines outside of businesses, restaurants, and bars to a maximum of 10 people. Public gatherings are limited to a maximum of 25 people and private gatherings are limited to 10 people.

Those with medical conditions who can’t wear a mask must present documentation from a medical professional, within five days, or they will be fined.

The rough draft of the ordinance states that any person in violation of the ordinance requirements will be subject to "a fine of $300." A person with multiple violations could be declared a public nuisance and removed from the borough. Businesses and property owners can also be fined if their employees or tenants do not follow the ordinance requirements.

The ordinance is not in effect as of yet. NorthcentralPa will continue to add updates as they are announced.