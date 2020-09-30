Williamsport, Pa. – Cochran Primary School teacher Brooke Nenadal was recently selected for the Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms, a program sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

Nenadal, who teaches third grade, is one of approximately 71 U.S. citizens who will travel abroad next summer as part of the program.

Led by the U.S. government in partnership with more than 160 countries worldwide, the Fulbright Program offers international educational and cultural exchange programs for passionate and accomplished students, scholars, artists, teachers and professionals of all backgrounds to study, teach or pursue important research and professional projects.

The Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program is a year-long professional development opportunity for elementary, middle, and high school teachers to develop skills for preparing students for a competitive global economy. The program equips teachers to bring an international perspective to their schools through targeted training, experience abroad, and global collaboration.

“I am incredibly honored to join such a prestigious group of educators dedicated to developing the next generation of students who possess global perspective, empathy and positive influence,” Nenadal said. “I look forward to representing Cochran and WASD as a global ambassador and bringing this unique experience to our school community.”

Fulbrighters address critical global challenges in all fields while building relationships, knowledge, and leadership in support of the long-term interests of the United States.

“My participation in the program comes from the desire to use technology to connect students across the globe,” she said. “Even at a young age, we can begin to foster a generation of students that see the beauty of another people and land. As educators, I hope that we can create a culture of empathy and understanding among our students that transcends the borders of cultures, backgrounds and race. Fostering a mindset of the global community is imperative to future generations.”

Since 1946, the Fulbright Program has given over 390,000 passionate and accomplished students, scholars, teachers, artists and professionals of all backgrounds and fields the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research, exchange ideas, and contribute to finding solutions to important international problems.

Fulbright alumni have achieved distinction in many areas and include 60 Nobel Prize laureates, 75 MacArthur Foundation Fellows, 37 have served as a head of state or government, and 86 have won in total 91 Pulitzer Prizes.

Nenadal’s acceptance into the program came after entering an open competition.

“Applications are reviewed by an independent panel of experts according to a rubric of specific evaluation criteria,” she said. “I had to write several essays and submit documentation of my achievements and goals, including two letters of reference.”

She’s currently participating in a semester-long course based on best practices in global education, followed by a professional development session planned for the spring.

“My placement will be determined in the spring and my travel will occur in the summer of 2021,” she said. “Past participants have traveled to places like Morocco, Peru, Indonesia, Senegal and Columbia.”

Nenadal said her program will come to an end next August with a capstone project that will serve as a resource for the Williamsport community.

“We are very excited and proud of Brooke’s achievement with being accepted into the Fullbright Teachers for Global Classroom Program,” said Principal Kirk Felix.

“Her desire to gain from this involvement personally and share that experience here at Cochran and at WASD is admirable. I personally look forward to seeing how Brooke applies her international field experience with her students and our staff here at Cochran. Brooke’s desire to continue to grow is welcomed and appreciated.”