Williamsport, Pa. — As the Cochran Primary School Odyssey of the Mind (OM) team journeys to the World Finals next week, they are anchored by $5,850 in funding from The Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation (WASDEF).

The Foundation secured the contribution through the combined donations of the community, area businesses, and WASDEF’s annual fund.

The team moves on to the finals after success at the state competition in April, where they earned a first-place finish for the problem “Life is a Circus!”

The team, coached by Amy Harpster and Kelly Campbell, includes McKay Campbell, Alexander Frank, Quinn Hamilton, Haddie Harpster, Addyson Harrison, and Nate McClelland.

OM teams from WASD have been successful at the regional and state levels, sending them to the World Final competitions for the last eight consecutive years.

Last spring, two Curtin Intermediate School teams placed among the top 10 in the world.

Odyssey of the Mind is a competition that blends creativity, engineering and teamwork. It is 100 percent student-directed, with adult coaches acting as guides. For more information, or to review synopses of this year’s program problems, visit www.odysseyofthemind.com.

