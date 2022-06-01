Williamsport, Pa. — Cochran Primary School’s Odyssey of the Mind (OM) team has returned to Williamsport with a World Finals title, earning 10th place in the on Saturday at Iowa State University.

The team continues a tradition of area schools: two Curtin Intermediate School teams placed among the top 10 in the world last year.

The team qualified for the finals after success at the state competition in April, where they earned a first-place finish for the problem “Life is a Circus!”

The team, coached by Amy Harpster and Kelly Campbell, includes McKay Campbell, Alexander Frank, Quinn Hamilton, Haddie Harpster, Addyson Harrison, and Nate McClelland.

OM teams from WASD have been successful at the regional and state levels, sending them to the World Final competitions for the last eight consecutive years.

Odyssey of the Mind is a competition that blends creativity, engineering and teamwork. It is 100 percent student-directed, with adult coaches acting as guides.

