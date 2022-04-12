Mill Hall, Pa.— Two Central Mountain High School Students are hosting a mental health awareness walk on Wednesday for their school's “Spirit Week.”

The idea for the walk came about when juniors Ashton Peters and Lela Vanartsdalen saw a report about another school in Scranton that held a similar event.

“We thought it would be an awesome idea to bring awareness to mental health in our school district too,” Peters said.

The pair proposed the event to teachers and administrators as their senior project.

“It was definitely a unique experience,” Peters said. “It was a different type of project then what the principals have heard of, and they really loved the idea of it.”

He said the administration has even shown interest in doing the event annually even after the two students graduate.

Peters said working with Vanartsdalen in planning the event has worked because of their shared experiences watching people around them struggle.

“She’s had experiences within her family,” Peters said. “I’ve lost a best friend [from suicide].”

Peters said his friend’s father later took his own life as well.

This led him to holding two previous mental health awareness walks in their honor in connection with the Boy Scouts.

“Our main purpose was to address the importance of mental health within our school,” Peters said. “Suicide deaths in teenagers have been high lately.”

Peters said they have also partnered with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

The AFSP will have a table at the event and will also be talking to the students.

Students and faculty will walk a path around the school campus lined with signs created by students with mental health statistics and messages of support.

Peters said that after the mental health walk, students will participate in CMHS’ Spring Carnival that will feature a “color war” between all the grades and school staff. Each color represents a different facet of mental health awareness.

