Lock Haven, Pa. – Youth in grades 6-12 in Clinton County can sign up for a free life skills Zoom session and be entered to win a gift card drawing.

Clinton County Government is hosting two sessions that focus on topics like personal finance and financial aid.

From 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 12, a guest speaker from the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency will present on the topics of college and financial aid.

From 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 26, the Zoom life skills session will focus on personal finance.

"Our classes will explore fun and relevant life skills that you can use today and later in life," Clinton County Government said on its Facebook page.

To register for the event, visit the link listed in the flyer.