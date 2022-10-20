Harrisburg, Pa. — On Oct. 13, representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police awarded nine winners of a School Bus Safety Poster Contest.

The contest challenged students in kindergarten through eighth grade to communicate school bus safety messages through their own original posters.

In Pennsylvania, Oct. 17 - 21 is School Bus Safety Week. The poster contest theme this year was “1 Bus + 1 Driver = A Big Impact on Education,” emphasizing the trust between students and bus drivers.

Over 400 students entered the contest with three winners chosen across three grade level groups. Avery Herlocher, of Sugar Valley Rural Charter School, Loganton, received a second place "golden bus" trophy and certificate in the grade 3-5 bracket.

“By using their talent and creativity, these young artists help us share important safety messages through their creations,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “This year’s creations reinforce the importance of school bus drivers in delivering students to and from school safely and the role they play in students’ well-being every day.”

First place entries will be entered into a national competition at the end of the month.

Pennsylvania's winning students are:

Kindergarten – Grade 2

1st Place: Lipi Kairi, Mt. Lebanon Montessori School, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County

2nd Place: Ananya Sri Boddupalli, Franklin Elementary School, Sewickley, Allegheny County

3rd Place: Luke Dye, Mars Area Primary Center, Mars, Butler County

Grades 3-5

1st Place: Kashish Bhargava, Shamona Creek Elementary School, Downingtown, Chester County

2nd Place: Avery Herlocher, Sugar Valley Rural Charter School, Loganton, Clinton County

3rd Place: Abbey Hines, All Saints Catholic School, Cresson, Cambria County

Grades 6-8

1st Place: Razayah Keller, Brockway Area Jr/Sr High School, Brockway, Jefferson County

2nd Place: Peyton Seaman, East Juniata High School, McAlisterville, Juniata County

3rd Place: Kaelyn Walter, East Juniata High School, McAlisterville, Juniata County

PennDOT Director of the Bureau of Driver Licensing Kara Templeton and Sgt. Michael Pavelko, Division Supervisor for the Commercial Vehicle Safety Division of the Bureau of Patrol for the Pennsylvania State Police, presented certificates and golden bus trophies provided by the Pennsylvania School Bus Association to the students.

Normally the poster contest winners are announced along with the winners of the statewide and international school bus driver competitions, but the driver competitions were not held this year.

“Bus drivers do an extraordinary job every day ensuring the safety of our children as they travel to and from school,” said Sgt. Pavelko. “Their continuing dedication to the safe delivery of their precious cargo reinforces the trust parents have in them.”

