Pittston, Pa. – Have you ever been asked to tell a story about your hometown? WVIA will be representing the experiences of Lewisburg residents in an upcoming video series.

The city in Union County will be featured in WVIA’s "Our Town" series, which highlights a town through a "day-in-the-life" one-hour video scrapbook featuring the people, places, and happenings of the town through the eyes of its residents.

Lewisburg residents are invited to attend the first “Our Town Lewisburg” community/volunteer meeting, Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at Community Partnerships at 328 Market Street, Lewisburg Pa, 17837.

Residents will discuss which landmarks, events, and local stories the program should tell about their town. WVIA will answer questions about the project during the meeting and ask volunteers to brainstorm a list of subjects and events to videotape.

On Thursday, Feb. 17, at 6:30 p.m. WVIA will hold a second community/volunteer meeting at Community Partnerships. During this meeting volunteers will participate in a whiteboard session to determine the stories to be told in the program and which stories each volunteer will videotape to create “Our Town Lewisburg.”

WVIA hopes to recruit 20 to 25 area residents with personal camcorders. If needed, the snow date for the meeting will be on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 6:30 p.m. Following safety protocol, attendees will be required to wear masks at each meeting.

Anyone interested in being a videographer and/or storyteller for the program should contact VIA “Our Town” producer, Lisa Mazzarella, at 570-602-1164 or by e-mailing lisamazzarella@wvia.org.

“Our Town Lewisburg” will debut in June 2022 on WVIA TV.

For more information on the “Our Town” series, visit http://www.wvia.org/television/documentaries/our-town-series/.

As the public television station serving northeastern and central Pennsylvania, the "Our Town" project was initiated in an effort to involve the communities and their residents with WVIA. The "Our Town" series is intended to treat viewers to the many personalities, perspectives, and possibilities that local towns have to offer.