Williamsport, Pa. – Citizens & Northern Bank (C&N) recently contributed $6,000 through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program (EITC) to Pennsylvania College of Technology in support of the college’s dual enrollment program.

The bank’s EITC donation will benefit Penn College NOW, a program that enables academically qualified high school and career technology center students to take tuition-free courses for college credit. Last year, 1,700 students earned nearly 6,900 credits valued at more than $3.8 million through Penn College NOW.

C&N has provided philanthropic support to Penn College since 1983 and is part of the college’s Corporate Tomorrow Makers program, a comprehensive initiative to engage corporate partners in a range of mutually beneficial partnership possibilities.

“We thank C&N for this generous EITC donation to help support Penn College NOW,” said Elizabeth A. Biddle, director of corporate relations. “As a Corporate Tomorrow Maker partner, C&N is helping high school students access postsecondary education by saving money and building momentum toward a degree that works.”

“As a Corporate Tomorrow Maker, C&N is pleased to provide EITC support to the Penn College Foundation,” said Executive Vice President/Region President Tom Rudy. “Penn College NOW is a valuable program that helps high school students explore college-level courses and program pathways.”

The Penn College Foundation is approved as an Educational Improvement Organization under the EITC program, which is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development.

To make an EITC gift to Penn College, email or call College Relations at collegerelations@pct.edu or (570) 320-8000.