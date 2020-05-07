Families and students within Pennsylvania’s charter schools gave thanks this week to teachers in honor of National Teacher Appreciation Week from May 4 to 8.

The 143K Rising charter school community has been featuring parent and student stories and messages of gratitude to their teachers on their website and social media channel, using the hashtag #ThankATeacher.

The community is made up of parents, students, faculty, and charter school advocates "working to protect their charter schools and a child’s right to choose a quality education regardless of income level or zip code."

Fourth grade math teacher Megan Kiebler of Agora Cyber Charter has made a difference in the life of Hannah Dreibelbies, 9, and her mother, Sherri, of Coal Township. Hannah, who is in fourth grade, has been with the charter school for five years along with her sister Emily who is in first grade.

Hannah initially had issues with math. She did well completing math lessons online, but scored low when she took the tests. “She gets herself worked up thinking that she has to get every single one right because it’s a test,” Sherri said.

Kiebler emailed Sherri to discuss a possible solution for Hannah, who she felt was experiencing test anxiety. They decided to change the way the tests were administered online. Instead of having the test questions show up on the screen all at once, Kiebler put one question up at a time with no time limit. It worked to ease Hannah’s anxiety. “She went from getting a 40 on a test to a 96,” Sherri said. “She was so happy.”

Hannah also has done well with her history teacher, Jennifer Thompson. This week, the class is participating in a lesson on the Holocaust. Sherri noted that Hannah is sensitive to tragedies, and when the class did a lesson earlier this year on 9/11 it left her in tears.

Prior to starting the Holocaust lesson this week, Thompson emailed Sherri to give her a heads up that they were going to cover a sensitive topic. The teacher continued to keep in touch with Sherri through the week to keep her abreast of the lesson plans and discuss Hannah’s emotional reaction. By Wednesday, the class was doing a lesson on heroes of the Holocaust and Hannah was realizing that not everyone in a situation can be bad. She had not cried, Sherri said.

“The teachers here, even though they physically have not touched my child, they touched my child’s heart,” Sherri said.

Katie Holsopple is a grandmother with custody of two boys, Jaden, 10, and Travis, 12. A resident of Bellefonte, Holsopple enrolled the boys in the Young Scholars charter school five years ago. “When we got custody of my grandsons, we were nervous about sending them to public school,” Holsopple said. She decided to call Young Scholars, based in State College. The charter school had two slots available in the boys’ age group.

“They were below grade level and they needed a lot of help,” Holsopple said. Jessica Durian, special education teacher at Young Scholars, became the boys’ support teacher. Every morning at 9 a.m., she spent 45 minutes online with the boys helping them with whatever subject they needed extra instruction in. If they needed more assistance, she was there at the end of the day to go over the information.

That extra support was needed, especially for Jaden who has attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder. “Jessica has been firm with them but also caring,” Holsopple said. “She has worked with them in the past five years and has brought them up to grade level.”

There are more than 143,000 students enrolled in public charter schools in Pennsylvania, with thousands more on waiting lists, according to 143K Rising. Pennsylvania’s charter schools are a public school option and educate a higher percentage of low-income students, minority students, and special education students than district schools.

Through the COVID-19 crisis, the charter schools have worked with the traditional school districts.

"The charter school community banded together in the wake of this pandemic with cyber schools working together with brick and mortar schools by providing guidance, training and webinars on distance learning," said Ana Meyers, executive director of the PA Coalition of Public Charter Schools. "These schools even offered to provide that training and guidance to the traditional school district schools and where possible, have taken on students whose schools haven't been able to adapt even though they are not currently being reimbursed for additional students at this time."

"Their priority has been ensuring all students have the opportunity to receive continuity of education and regain that sense of normalcy," Meyers continued. "We're really proud of how our charter schools and teachers have led during this challenging time."

Funding for charter schools is still important. On average, 25 percent of the funding allocated per pupil enrolled in a charter school stays with the school district the student chose to leave. In February, Gov. Tom Wolf proposed a $280 million cut to charter students to supplement school district funding.

Holsopple hopes that the charter schools, which have made a difference in her grandsons’ education, will continue to run without putting the cost burden on families. “Young Scholars has really helped my grandsons,” Holsopple said.