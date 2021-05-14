State College, Pa. - As part of the Pennsylvania Farm Bill, approximately $46,601 has been granted to Penn State University and three Centre County school districts to support agricultural education and workforce development projects.

The following grants were awarded:

A total of $24,401 to Penn State to fund hydroponics education and production and for 4-H robotics precision equipment

$7,500 to the Bald Eagle Area Middle/High School for hydroponics and vertical garden education

$7,500 to the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District for agriculture education

$7,500 to the State College Area School District for a student greenhouse

“Our state has a long and successful agriculture industry, and these grants will ensure its strong and vibrant future, providing the vital support, encouragement and education to its future leaders,” State Rep. Scott Conklin commented.