Clearfield, Pa. — Every year, PennDOT invites high school students to paint snow plow blades with a public safety message. This year's theme focused on the dangers of texting while driving using the catchy rhyme, "Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice."

Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite plow in their region from January 9 through 15. Eleven schools in District 2 participated. The people have spoken, and Centre County's Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School is the clear winner.

Philipsburg-Osceola won both "Fan Favorite" based on public voting and the "Judges' Pick," chosen by staff from PennDOT and The Liddle Art Gallery. The plow design features the school's mascot warning about texting while driving.

All of the painted plow blades will be used throughout District 2, which consists of Centre, Clearfield, Elk, and Potter Counties.

Paint the Plow is a joint public outreach program between PennDOT and Pennsylvania high schools. The program encourages student art and creativity while promoting winter driving safety. The 2022 statewide theme, “Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice,” was chosen to draw attention to the need for motorists to give driving their full attention and eliminate distractions, like cell phones, especially during winter weather events.

