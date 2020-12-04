Milton, Pa. – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded a $1,755,707 Head Start grant to Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) to support early childhood education and development initiatives as part of CSIU's Head Start and Early Head Start Programs in Northumberland county.

"We prepare our most vulnerable young children to succeed in school, and in life beyond school. Our services are at no cost, and are for children ages birth to 5 from low-income families, as well as pregnant women," said Jamie Bartlett Head Start/Early Head Start Programs Manager in Northumberland County.

The services offered focus on core areas of Early Learning and Development, Health, and Family Well-Being and CSIU provides transportation to the centers to ensure enrolled children and family members can regularly participate.

In Northumberland County, CSIU's programs have the following:

- Head Start has 168 federally funded and 72 HSSAP funded preschool children. We have 14 center-based classrooms.

- Early Head Start has 83 infants, toddlers and pregnant women. It is a home-based program providing weekly, 1.5 hours home visits.

- 90 percent of enrolled families live below the federal poverty level (2020 guidelines: $26,200 for a family of four).

- A minimum of 10 percent children enrolled are identified as special needs.

Congressman Fred Keller expressed his enthusiasm for CSIU after the grant was announced.

“Now more than ever, we must ensure our children are not left behind. Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit plays a critical role in providing quality education to help our children thrive and I am confident that this grant will support its mission and expand its reach in our communities,” said Keller.

The Head Start/Early Head Start Programs have done their best to continue providing their services virtually during COVID-19, but it hasn't been easy to connect with all the families, according to Bartlett.

Program staff have offered both synchronous and asynchronous classes through Google classroom and the Early Head Start leaders do their best to connect with families once a week to support parents and children. Staff members have even taken the time to drop-off educational materials to families so that learning can safely at home.

"Sometimes our children aren't able to join us virtually, our staff misses the in person contact with the children and families during virtual instruction," explained Bartlett.

"Our goal is to support our children and families at all times, especially during this pandemic. We work with families to make sure their family has their basic needs covered, and if needed connect them with resources in the community. During a time of uncertainty we want to be a consistent resource for them. Our staff are working hard to do this."