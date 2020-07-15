Bloomsburg, Pa. -- Bryndil L. Kemler, a senior at Central Columbia Senior High School, has been selected as one of seven winners of this year's PPL Electric Utilities Future Environmental Leaders Scholarship. The scholarship was established in 2019 to assist high school seniors within PPL's service area who are pursuing an environmentally-oriented career.

Kemler will receive $2,000 toward her studies at the Pennsylvania College of Technology, where she plans to pursue a degree in surveying technology.

Kemler said her goal is to work with the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

“NRCS works with farmers and property owners to improve our farmlands. I want to use my experience in surveying/environmental compliance to teach future generations about the importance of taking care of our farmlands and environment. The more familiarized we become with the land and resources around us, the more efficient we can become at preserving and harvesting those resources,” Kemler said in her scholarship application essay.

“It was really inspiring to see the passion these young adults have for their communities and their world,” said Lori Burkert, manager of Environmental Compliance for PPL Electric Utilities. “Congratulations to Bryndil, the other winners, and all who applied. We at PPL wish you nothing but the best in your careers.”

