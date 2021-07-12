It no doubt came as a collective sigh of relief from parents and students across the nation when the CDC advised on Friday that vaccinated students and teachers would no longer need to wear their masks inside school buildings.

But this latest advisement from the country's official health agency came with curiosity how the social dynamic would be with schools which had students and faculty that were mixed between vaccinated, and unvaccinated.

Some college campuses have begun requiring students to be vaccinated as a requirement to be on campus, which is not uncommon practice, with some institutions already mandating vaccination against measles, or other diseases.

The CDC has supported this course of action, but is refraining from advising schools on the subject, saying it is a state and local matter. They say guidance is written in order to allow flexibility at a local level.

Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers, mentioned new guidance from the CDC was grounded in both science and common sense.

Some of the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control:

CDC recommends schools maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance between students within classrooms, combined with indoor mask wearing by people who are not fully vaccinated, to reduce transmission risk. When it is not possible to maintain a physical distance of at least 3 feet, such as when schools cannot fully re-open while maintaining these distances, it is especially important to layer multiple other prevention strategies, such as indoor masking.

Screening testing, ventilation, handwashing and respiratory etiquette, staying home when sick and getting tested, contact tracing in combination with quarantine and isolation, and cleaning and disinfection are also important layers of prevention to keep schools safe.

Students, teachers, and staff should stay home when they have signs of any infectious illness and be referred to their healthcare provider for testing and care.

Many schools serve children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for vaccination at this time. Therefore, this guidance emphasizes implementing layered prevention strategies (e.g., using multiple prevention strategies together consistently) to protect people who are not fully vaccinated, including students, teachers, staff, and other members of their households.