Washington, D.C. – The release of Brittney Griner has shown light on another American still under Russian imprisonment.

Marc Fogel, an educator from Pennsylvania, has been imprisoned in Russia since August 2021. The Biden Administration is being urged to prioritize Fogel's release. Senator Casey has been pushing the Administration to prioritize Fogel’s case over the course of the last year.

Marc Fogel is a resident of Oakmont, Pa. and has served as an international educator for 35 years. He was detained in Russia for possession of marijuana, though it was prescribed by a doctor for his chronic pain.

“I am pleased Brittney Griner is returning home to her family after months of wrongful detainment by the Russian government,” said Senator Casey.

“I applaud the Biden administration for negotiating her release so that Ms. Griner can spend the holiday season with her family. However, while Ms. Griner and Paul Whelan’s cases have garnered national media attention over the past year, they are not the only Americans caught in the crosshairs of Vladimir Putin’s political games.

"Marc Fogel is an American teacher who is being detained in Russia under similar circumstances to Ms. Griner. Mr. Fogel suffers from severe medical conditions and his family fears he will not survive his 14-year sentence in a hard labor camp. The Biden administration, and the Nation, cannot forget about Marc. Like Ms. Griner and others, Marc deserves to see his family again.”

In August, Casey sent a letter to Secretary Blinken urging the State Department to designate Mr. Fogel as “wrongfully detained,” so his case can get the appropriate attention from U.S. officials. Senator Casey followed up in October urging immediate action by the State Department.

