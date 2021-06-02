Fishers, In. - TCC, a subsidiary of Round Room LLC, the largest Verizon Authorized Retailer in the U.S., recently held its second annual Kids Rock Community Event.

During the event, TCC selected 25 in-person children's camps across the country to receive a $2,000 donation to cover expenses as children return for the summer. The company donated $50,000 in total this year.

Of the 25 camps selected, five are located in Pennsylvania: Pocono Environmental Education Center in Dingman's Ferry, College Settlement in Horsham, Aaron's Acres in Lancaster, Sewickley Valley YMCA in Sewickley, and Camp Karoondinha ("Camp K") in Union County.

“More than two-thirds of summer camps were closed last year due to the pandemic. After a year of uncertainty and limited social interaction, their returns this summer will bring relief and joy to children across the nation,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC.

“Many of us attended summer camps growing up and we understand their importance to these kids, which is why all of us at TCC are excited to support local camps that are back in action this summer through our Kids Rock Community Event.”

TCC held its first Kids Rock event last summer and donated more than 5,500 duffle bags filled with essential hygiene products to foster care agencies nationwide.

The company also recently donated over 500 appreciation boxes to schools across the U.S. to honor teachers for navigating education during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. Last year, TCC donated more than 140,000 backpacks with school supplies to kids within its 43-state service area. The company’s nonprofit organization, TCC Gives, recently surpassed $2.5 million in donations to local nonprofits across the country.

Correction Camp Karoondinha was incorrectly located in Williamsport. The aritcle has been updated to reflect that Camp Karoondinha is outside Glen Iron in Union County.