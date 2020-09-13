State College, Pa. -- The spotted lanternfly is an invasive menace of an insect that could cause at least $300 million in annual economic losses in Pennsylvania each year if it continues to spread.

Part of controlling the pests involves human activity, such as squishing the bugs or destroying their eggs, but Anne, a graduate student at Penn State, is conducting a study on some allies in the fight against these invaders.

Anne's study, given the catchy title "Birds Biting Bad Bugs," seeks to learn how birds can reduce the spread of spotted lanternflies, but she cannot be everywhere at once. This is where local birdwatchers can help: Anne is collecting reports of birds preying on spotted lanternflies.

Reports should contain the following information:

Common name of the bird (if known)

Date and location of sighting

Notable behaviors from the bird

Photos of the encounter if possible

Notable behaviors may include details about whether the bird tried to eat the insect, picked it up and dropped it, finished eating it, or only ate certain parts of it.

Reports may be submitted on the Birds Biting Bad Bugs Facebook page or birdsbitingbadbugs@gmail.com.

So far, spotted lanternflies have been identified in Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Blair, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Columbia, Cumberland, Delaware, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Schuylkill and York counties which are under quarantine restrictions.

More information about the spotted lanternfly is available from Penn State Extension.