Mansfield, Pa. -- Caitlin Hoover will join the Mansfield University field hockey staff as an assistant coach, announced two-time PSAC Coach of the Year, Brittany Hansrote.

“We welcome Caitlin to our staff for this upcoming year,” Hansrote said. “She has multiple years of experience coaching at the collegiate level, along with playing experience within the PSAC at East Stroudsburg. This was a great blend and I am looking forward to having her contribute to the continued success of our program.”

Hoover joins the Mounties from Washington & Jefferson College where she served as an Intern Assistant field hockey coach since 2018. As an intern with Washington & Jefferson, Hoover assisted in recruitment efforts, coordinated team practice schedules and individual instruction, planned game day travel and scouted opponent film.

Hoover was a member of the East Stroudsburg field hockey program from 2015-17, helping lead the Warriors to the Pennsylvania State Athletic conference postseason and NCAA championships in all three seasons. Hoover was a student assistant in the fall of 2015 on the Warriors' first ever NCAA Division II field hockey championship team.

Hoover began her coaching career as a member of the Warriors Indoor Field Hockey Club from 2016-18. Hoover gained valuable experience as the head club coach of athletes in the U12, U14, U16 and U19 divisions throughout her tenure.

A native of East Washington, Pa., Hoover graduated from East Stroudsburg University in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Management, with a minor in Athletic Coaching, Sport & Exercise Psychology and Communication Studies.