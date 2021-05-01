Williamsport, Pa. - Teacher Appreciation Week is a nationally-recognized time to honor teachers and acknowledge the lasting contributions that they make in our and our children's lives.

This year's celebration spans May 3 through 7, and Larson Design Group (LDG) and McDonald's have partnered with the Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation (WASDEF) to make it count.

During the celebration, these businesses will coordinate with WASDEF to raise funds to support classrooms. District families and alumni are invited to join with a commemorative donation to its Teacher Mini-Grant Program, which gives teachers an opportunity to receive $1,500 classroom grants to improve instruction and curricula.

To date, the program has funded 90 projects to the tune of more than $104,000 since 2005.

Additionally, for teachers who receive donations in their honor, Amazon gift cards will be given to them to support their classroom supply needs — which can be largely self-funded — for the 2021-2022 school year.

Donations and corresponding gift card amounts are as follows:

$15 donation: $5 gift card

$25 donation: $15 gift card

$50 donation: $30 gift card

$100 donation: $60 gift card

Gift cards will be granted to new WASD teachers, prioritized by hire date, for memorial contributions or donations made in honor of former teachers.

“This year, the foundation’s board of directors knew it wanted to find a unique way to acknowledge our teachers’ work and perseverance through an extraordinary year,” said Executive Director Greg Hayes.

“Teacher Appreciation Week seemed like the perfect catalyst to invite our entire Millionaire community to honor teachers in a way that directly supports them at an individual level while also increasing the foundation’s granting power to support them at the classroom level. We’re extremely grateful for McDonald’s and LDG for their partnership and commitment to this effort that will allow us to stretch each commemorative gift we receive.”

“Teachers are the foundation of a great education. LDG believes strongly in supporting them by providing resources that create environments in which students thrive,” said Terry Krezmer, chief human resources officer.

A family-oriented business, local McDonald’s owner and operator Andrew Kelley expressed his support of the work teachers do every day, most especially this year, given the complexities educators had to endure through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re incredibly appreciative of our teachers and what they do for students on daily basis,” Kelley said.

He and his wife Megan also have two children enrolled at WASD.

“As local business owners and parents,” he said, “we’re happy to get behind the education foundation’s effort to help pay tribute to our teachers here in the district and provide financial support for the work they do in their classrooms.”

Donations to WASDEF may be made online by clicking here.